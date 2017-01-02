These Weeks In Servo 86

In the last two weeks, we landed 164 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories. This number is lower than usual due many contributors rightfully taking time to enjoy the holidays.

Due to hard work by UK992 and the team at the University of Szeged our continuous integration systems are now gating on Windows MSVC and Android builds. This will make it much harder to regress support for these platforms as we go forward.

All changes to Servo’s style system implementation now require documentation. Thank you to bz for filing the issue prompting this change!

Please welcome antrik as an official reviewer for ipc-channel. They have been performing this role unofficially for some time, as well as being a prolific contributor to the library, and it’s good to finally recognize antrik’s efforts here.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online. Plans for 2017 (including Q1) will be solidified in the coming week. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

emilio went on a massive documentation spree of the code in the style component.

mbrubeck corrected the layout of tables with rowspan in certain cases.

mrnayak redesigned the storage of HSTS data.

emilio implemented @import support for Stylo.

support for Stylo. mattnenterprise updated some older Fetch code to match changes to the specification.

beholdnec fixed a shader problem that was breaking Servo on some AMD drivers.

karenher added support for tracking line numbers in the HTML parser.

canaltinova corrected the serialization of overflow properties in CSS.

properties in CSS. hiikezoe made animated colors use premultiplied alpha.

DominoTree reversed the default direction of linear gradients.

mattnenterprise improved the connection pooling of HTTP requests.

mrnayak added support for HSTS to the Fetch network stack.

UK992 improved various aspects of the packaging process related to browser.html.

cgwalters implemented support for using repository collaborators as reviewers in homu.

nox removed some uses of transmute that triggered undefined behaviour.

bholley made the style system simpler and safer.

samuknet added support for using home/end to scroll a page.

upsuper fixed the representation of unset values in CSS.

values in CSS. glennw used the z-buffer to reject opaque fragments.

KiChjang added checks for domain and path matching to the secure cookie eviction heuristics.

antrik avoided some unnecessary cloning of file descriptors.

gterzian improved the scrolling behaviour of pages with multiple layers.

danlrobertson converted some Linux ipc-channel code to use mio.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!

Screenshot

No screenshots.