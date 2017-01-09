These Weeks In Servo 87

In the last weeks, we landed 104 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Planning and Status
Our overall roadmap is available online. Plans for 2017 (including Q1) will be solidified in the coming week. Please check it out and provide feedback!
This week’s status updates are here.
Notable Additions
- gw added non-square texture page sizes to the renderer.
- UK992 fixed some packaging issues breaking the macOS nightly builds.
- nox corrected the way the text nodes get added to documents during parsing.
- UK992 enabled using ccache on Appveyor builds.
- mrnayak implemented support for subresource integrity checks.
- charlesvdv enabled setting numeric preferences from the command line.
- bzbarsky made per-document styles possible in Stylo.
- anholt implemented an overload of the WebGL
bufferDataAPI.
- jdm fixed an incorrect script/layout interaction preventing logging into many Google applications.
- Ms2ger implemented the “entry global” specification concept.
- emilio redesigned the interactions between the style system and media queries.
- Manishearth implemented the
@supportsdirective for CSS.
- bholley improved performance of manipulating threadsafe RefCells.
- Manishearth added better documentation to all CSS properties.
- wafflespeanut made the behaviour of the
inputDOM event match the specification.
- cynicaldevil implemented the missing
Documentoverload for the
XMLHttpRequestAPI.
- MortimerGoro implemented the WebVR API.
- asajeffrey made Servo not retain every web page that it has ever loaded in the current session.
- paulrouget fixed the problem preventing the
brewnightly formula from working.
- asajeffrey avoided the problem of creating many RNGs that would eventually exhaust available file descriptors.
New Contributors
- Dowon Cha
- Frederick F. Kautz IV
- Josh Holmer
- Jure Podgoršek
- Konstantin Veretennicov
- charlesvdv
- mrnayak
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!
Screenshot
No screenshots.