This Week In Servo 88

In the last week, we landed 109 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online. Plans for 2017 (including Q1) will be solidified soon. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

emilio updated the Freetype FFI bindings.

nox fixed some incorrect scheduling of async and deferred JS.

Ms2ger corrected the integration with SpiderMonkey’s GC to avoid hazards.

Manishearth integrated Stylo’s CSS parsing with Gecko’s runtime preferences.

notriddle fixed the behaviour of text-overflow: ellipsis when the overflow state changes.

when the overflow state changes. karenher made inline scripts report meaningful line numbers when thowing exceptions.

emilio added support for inline namespaces to rust-bindgen.

mrnayak corrected the implementation of some crossOrigin attributes.

attributes. gw optimized the rendering of clip masks.

jrmuizel implemented an automated test harness for WebRender.

nox unified the implementation of text insertion for HTML and XML.

ioctaptceb added argument validation to some WebGL APIs.

hiikezoe integrated Stylo’s CSS values into Gecko’s animation storage.

bd339 improved the DOM integration with the Fetch network stack.

fiji-flo made clicking inside of a text input position the cursor appropriately.

shravan-achar (and other NCSU students) implemented support for non-pologyonal image maps.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!

Screenshot

