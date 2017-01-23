This Week In Servo 89

In the last week, we landed 115 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online. Plans for 2017 (including Q1) will be solidified soon. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

aneeshusa corrected a TOML problem that broke CI integration with some repositories.

nox replaced some unsafe code that ran when creating new script threads.

cynicaldevil made determining if an iframe was resized not require interacting with WebRender.

nox improved the scheduling of async and deferred scripts when loading a page.

Ms2ger added support for dictionaries in WebIDL unions.

bholley implemented performance statistics gathering for Stylo.

vvuk added support for downloadable fonts on Windows.

Manishearth reduced the amount of allocation done by the CSS parser.

lsalzman implemented radial gradients for WebRender.

emilio enabled media query parsing and evaluation in Stylo.

UK992 made the tidy linter more strict about obsolete files.

jdm fixed a bug that made external scripts report incorrect error line numbers.

emilio corrected the behaviour of HTMLImageElement APIs when the image is not displayed.

APIs when the image is not displayed. jdm closed a safety hole when storing WebIDL callbacks in untraced locations.

mrobinson fixed an assertion failure in layout on some sites.

shinglyu implemented the inline-flex display property.

display property. Permutatrix improved the behaviour of parent-offset layout queries.

canaltinova tightened checks for cross-origin stylesheets.

gterzian implemented more natural scrolling behaviour.

changm added subpixel text rendering support on macOS.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!

Screenshot

No screenshots.