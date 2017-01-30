This Week In Servo 90

In the last week, we landed 145 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online. Plans for 2017 (including Q1) will be solidified soon. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

atheed improved the parsing behaviour for some CSS properties.

mbrubeck corrected the layout of non-block root elements.

glennw optimized rendering simple borders.

mrobinson fixed a problem with scrolling, transformed elements, and fixed position.

Manishearth made it possible to prevent homu from processing queued PRs.

SimonSapin improved the parsing and serialization of the font-family property.

property. changm implemented gamma correction for DWrite fonts.

BorisChiou made CSS animation values part of Stylo’s cascade.

emilio improved the handling of bitfield-like enums.

emilio exposed the traversal kind to the style system.

mbrubeck fixed the missing borders in border-collapsed tables.

upsuper refactored the list of pseudo-classes to use less code repetition.

SwagColoredKitteh prevented some bugs related to multiple stylesheet loads initiated from the same element.

asajeffrey shared browsing contexts between globals per the specification.

jdm fixed a GC-related crash using Promise objects.

asajefrrey made the constellation track and transmit whether documents are active.

zaynetro implemented support for removing stylesheets from a document.

samuknet added support for scrolling a page via the Home and End keys.

gpoesia corrected the layout of some tables.

New Contributors

Screenshot

No screenshots.