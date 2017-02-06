This Week In Servo 91

In the last week, we landed 119 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Congratulations to our newest reviewer, Xidorn Quan! They have been mentoring lots of issues related to Stylo and providing unofficial reviews on many changes to the style system, so it’s nice to make this official!

Servo has been vendored into Firefox’s source tree to allow more efficient coordination between the two projects. Servo’s github repository continues to be the project’s official home, so nothing changes for contributors focusing on improving Servo.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online. The plans for 2017 (including Q1) have now been documented. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

SimonSapin made it easy to enable incremental compilation.

mmatyas enabled the use of SIMD for rendering text on more platforms.

hiikizoe made the CSS transform property animatable in Stylo.

property animatable in Stylo. SimonSapin implemented more font-face descriptors.

descriptors. upsuper corrected the parsing behaviour of CSSOM values.

canaltinova avoided a panic caused by non-invertible matrices.

gterzian made mouse events work even when Servo is not the active window.

Manishearth implemented support for presentation attributes in Stylo.

Ms2ger fixed a GC hazard related to JS callbacks’ arguments.

emilio improved restyle performance related to changing elements’ style attributes.

nox implemented the Document.open and Document.close APIs.

and APIs. wafflespeanut enabled automatically assigning users to Github issues.

simartin made network errors show a real page.

lsalzman improved the performance of gradients with many color stops.

scoopr implemented basic support for parsing Objective-C headers in rust-bindgen.

jdm implemented proper microtask checkpoints.

anholt added some missing WebGL features.

veer66 corrected the layout of some Thai characters.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!

Screenshot

No screenshots.