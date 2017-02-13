This Week In Servo 92

In the last week, we landed 118 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Both the Quantum CSS and Quantum Render projects took important steps last week by merging the relevant project branches into the main Firefox source tree. This means that it’s now possible to run these experimental powered-by-Servo-technology builds by flipping a build-time switch in a local development build, and automated tests are tracking any new regressions that these builds cause.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017 and Q1. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

absoludity replaced some low-level SpiderMonkey API calls with high-level Rust equivalents.

nical allowed multiple WebRender instances to share a thread pool.

stshine corrected an integer overflow when laying out large replaced elements.

Manishearth implemented parsing for many Stylo CSS properties.

emilio fixed the sorting behaviour for pseudo-element declarations.

kvark improved the sampling precision for image masks.

rlhunt made it easier to run individual reftests in the WebRender test harness.

fitzgen implemented partial support for nested template instantiation in rust-bindgen.

deror1869107 rewrote some WebVR uses of typed arrays to use higher-level Rust APIs instead.

canaltinova improved the performance of style system code by boxing large data structures.

zakorgy avoided segfaults in high-level typed array code from null pointers.

zhuowei made the Android build extract its resources on first launch.

jrmuizel implemented font loading on macOS.

scoopr added support for method arguments to Objective-C bindings in rust-bindgen.

danlrobertson fixed an issue with using a debugger on code that used ipc-channel.

canaltinova and mukilan added support for form owners to the HTML parser.

shinglyu implemented a performance testing harness for Stylo.

flier made padding bytes be calculated for complex structures in rust-bindgen.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!