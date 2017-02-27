These Weeks In Servo 93

In the last two weeks, we landed 224 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017 and Q1. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

absoludity improved the serialization of background CSS properties.

CSS properties. nox removed some unstable feature usage using procedural macros.

changm improved the rendering of inset box shadows.

SimonSapin merged the xml5ever and html5ever projects.

mbrubeck combined two typed unit representations for pixels.

gw implemented support for border images.

changm avoided an assertion failure when using some fonts on Windows.

gregkatz replaced uses of transmute with safer constructs.

Manishearth added Stylo support for all presentation attributes.

heycam fixed a memory leak in Stylo.

asajeffrey avoided a panic when dealing with deserialization errors.

Ms2ger improved the safety of WebIDL unions.

SimonSapin added support for using rustc binaries without LLVM assertions enabled to improve build performance.

danlrobertson corrected some ipc-channel behaviour when dealing with file descriptors that are no longer usable.

fresxcv implemented the selectedIndex API for HTMLSelectElement .

API for . emilio compacted some RGBA representations.

nical implemented the foundations of vector graphic rendering for WebRender.

prampey fixed a panic that could occur when using the matchMedia API.

API. asajeffrey split the origin concept into immutable and mutable as a precursor to supporting document.domain .

. dati91 implemented the Permissions API for WebBluetooth.

asajeffrey allowed browsing contexts to resolve cross-origin windows.

jdm moved network requests from the image cache thread to the script thread from which they originate.

mathieuh updated the Request constructor to match more recent specification changes.

constructor to match more recent specification changes. impowski added Graphviz output of rust-bindgen’s IR

New Contributors

Screenshots

rust-bindgen can now output graphical representations of its IR for better debugging!