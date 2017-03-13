These Weeks In Servo 94

In the last two weeks, we landed 185 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017 and Q1. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

samgiles and rabisg added the Origin header to fetch requests.

hiikezoe made CSS animations be processed by Stylo.

Manishearth supported SVG presentation attributes in Stylo.

ferjm allowed redirects to occur after a CORS preflight fetch request.

sendilkumarn corrected the behaviour of loading user scripts in iframes.

pcwalton improved the performance of layout queries and requestAnimationFrame.

emilio removed unnecessary heap allocation for some CSS parsers.

mephisto41 implemented gradient border support in WebRender.

jdm avoided some panics triggered by image elements initiating multiple requests.

MortimerGoro improved the Android integration and lifecycle hooks.

nox removed the last uses of serde_codegen.

ferjm avoided a deadlock triggered by the Document.elementsFromPoint API.

API. fitzgen improved the rust-bindgen support for complex template parameter usages.

gw implemented page zoom support in WebRender.

dpyro added support for the nosniff algorithm in the Fetch implementation.

algorithm in the Fetch implementation. KiChjang implemented the :lang pseudoclass.

New Contributors

