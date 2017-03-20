This Week In Servo 95

In the last week, we landed 110 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017 and Q1. Please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Congratulations to our new reviewers, avadacatavra and canaltinova. Diane joined the Servo team last year and has been upgrading our networking and security stack, while Nazım has been an important part of the Stylo effort so far. We’re excited to see them both use their new powers for good!

Notable Additions

SimonSapin reduced the overhead of locking associated with CSSOM objects.

nox corrected a case that did not properly merge adjacent text nodes.

glennw improved the rendering quality of transforms in WebRender.

Manishearth added support for CSS system colors in Stylo.

mukilan and canaltinova implemented HTML parser support for form owners.

n0max fixed a panic when resizing canvases.

ajeffrey implemented support for setting document.domain .

. mchv removed assumptions that browsing context’s could be safely unwrapped in many circumstances.

ajeffrey made the constellation store more information about the original request for a document, rather than just the URL.

montrivo implemented missing constructors for the ImageData API.

API. ajeffrey made the top and parent APIs work for cross-thread origins.

and APIs work for cross-thread origins. paulrouget added support for vetoing navigation in embeddings.

ajeffrey implemented cross-thread postMessage support.

support. Manishearth converted a macro into a higher-order macro for cleaner, more idiomatic code.

New Contributors

