These Weeks In Servo 96

In the last two weeks, we landed 223 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear shortly; please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

SimonSapin improved the test harness for the CSS parser.

emilio fixed the source of frequent intermittent failures in our automated tests.

SimonSapin allowed the CSS parser to accept less strict @font-face rules.

rules. nox removed all interior mutability from the implementatation of the Fetch algorithm.

canaltinova made font-family CSS properties respect their original form when serializing.

nical fixed an assert failure stemming from external images that exceeded the max texture size.

nox implemented the websocket HTTP handshake.

vmx made the SpiderMonkey crate compile on Android x86.

streichgeorg implemented CSS parsing and serialization for the initial-letter property.

property. glennw added support for box shadows with border radii in WebRender.

jdm made the Rust SpiderMonkey bindings automatically invoke JS_ShutDown .

. mrobinson corrected the scroll roots used for absolutely positioned elements.

emilio fixed the serialization of calc() expressions that were simplified during parsing.

expressions that were simplified during parsing. froydnj reduced the amount of memory used by IDNA data tables in rust-url.

kvark split the drawing of rounded rectangles into opaque and transparent operations.

stshine replaced explicit style fixups during layout with more internal pseudo elements.

bholley made URLs more efficient for Stylo.

MortimerGoro fixed the crash occurring when moving Servo to the background on Android.

ferjm improved the performance of the image cache by making it per-document instead of global.

bd339 made the writing-mode CSS property affect the computed display of affected elements.

CSS property affect the computed display of affected elements. mephisto41 implemented gradient border support.

emilio reduced the impact of the bloom filter on complex CSS selectors.

avadacatavra and nox upgraded hyper and OpenSSL past the old, deprecated versions previous in use.

gterzian implemented support for structured clones of Blobs.

TheKK corrected the test harness for <a> elements with referrer policies.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!