This Week In Servo 97

In the last week, we landed 119 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

emilio improved the performance of parsing numeric CSS values.

emilio replaced many ad-hoc checks in the CSS selector matching with more structured and consistent logic.

rlhunt added support for tiling gradients in WebRender.

mrobinson improved the logic for deciding when to clip content.

stshine made text correctly inherit overflow properties from its parent element.

nox shared more code between the websocket handshake and regular HTTP connection.

gw improved the performance of more simple border rendering cases.

bholley replaced a hashmap with a vector when storing pseudo-element styles.

pyfisch implemented CSS serialization for transform functions.

emilio added codegen for C++ destructors in rust-bindgen.

jdm enabled a bunch of no-longer-intermittently-failing WebGL tests.

ferjm blocked scripts from being loaded when the wrong MIME type is present.

emilio improved the performance of selector matching by avoiding unnecessary hashing.

cbrewster reduced the amount of cloning requires for some session history code.

jdm added support for running web platform tests that require HTTPS.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!