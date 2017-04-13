Windows nightly builds now available

We began releasing nightly builds of Servo last July, and we are pleased to announce that our Windows builds are now ready for public consumption as well! They can be found on the official download page alongside links to Linux and macOS builds, and will be updated on a daily basis.

We’d like to recognize the recent efforts of jonathandturner and codec-abc, who investigated and solved the final issues that were blocking this preview. This was also made possible through previous work by vvuk, UK992, and larsbergstrom. Thank you all!

We encourage everyone on Windows to experiment with the nightly builds. This is pre-alpha software, so please file issues about anything that doesn’t work as expected!