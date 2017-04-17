This Week In Servo 98

In the last week, we landed 127 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

We started publishing Windows nightly builds on download.servo.org. Please test them out and file issues about things that don’t work right!

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

jdm fixed an assertion failure when loading multiple stylesheets from the same <link> element.

element. mckaymatt made line numbers correct in errors reported for inline stylesheets.

canaltinova implemented support for the shape-outside CSS property in Stylo.

CSS property in Stylo. waffles removed much of the code duplication for CSS parsing and serialization of basic shapes.

nox preserved out of bounds values when parsing calc() expressions.

expressions. Manishearth implemented MathML presentation hints for Stylo.

bholley improved performance of the style system by caching runtime preferences instead of querying them.

ferjm added an option to unminify JS and store it to disk for easier web compatibility investigations.

tiktakk converted a recursive algorithm to an iterative one for complex selectors.

emilio fixed some bugs that occurred when parsing media queries.

Manishearth implemented queries for font metrics during restyling.

jryans added support for @page rules to Stylo.

rules to Stylo. UK992 allowed Servo to build with MSVC 2017.

MortimerGoro implemented the Gamepad API.

jdm corrected an assertion failure when using text-overflow: ellipsis .

. tomhoule refactored the style system types to preserve more specified values.

jonathandturner worked around the mysterious missing key events on Windows.

charlesvdv improved the handling of non-ascii characters in text inputs.

clementmiao added common keyboard shortcuts for text inputs.

manuel-woelker implemented support for Level 4 RGB and HSL CSS syntax.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!