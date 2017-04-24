This Week In Servo 99

In the last week, we landed 127 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
By popular request, we added a ZIP archive link to the Servo nightlies for Windows users.
Planning and Status
Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!
This week’s status updates are here.
Notable Additions
- hiikezoe corrected the animation behaviour of pseudo-elements in Stylo.
- UK992 added some auto cleanup mechanisms for TravisCI.
- Manishearth implemented system font support in Stylo.
- glennw added groove and ridged border support to WebRender.
- bholley converted simple CSS selectors and combinators to use inline storage for improved performance.
- MortimerGoro implemented the missing
GetShaderPrecisionFormatWebGL API.
- sbwtw corrected the behaviour of CSS’
calcAPI in certain cases.
- metajack removed the DOMRectList API.
- BorisChious extended CSS transition support to shorthand properties.
- nox improved the parsing of the
background-sizeCSS property.
- avadacatavra added support for creating Rust-based extensions of the C++
JSPrincipalsAPI for SpiderMonkey.
- kvark avoided a panic in WebRender encountered when using it through Firefox.
- paulrouget clamped mouse scrolling to a single dimension at a time.
- Gankro added IPC overhead profiling to WebRender.
- stshine improved the inline size calculation for inline block layout.
- mrobinson fixed several problems with laying out absolute positioned blocks.
- canaltinova implemented support for the
-moz-transformCSS property for Stylo.
- MortimerGoro modernized the infrastructure surrounding Android builds.
New Contributors
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!