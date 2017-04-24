Servo Blog

This Week In Servo 99

Apr 24, 2017

In the last week, we landed 127 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

By popular request, we added a ZIP archive link to the Servo nightlies for Windows users.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

  • hiikezoe corrected the animation behaviour of pseudo-elements in Stylo.
  • UK992 added some auto cleanup mechanisms for TravisCI.
  • Manishearth implemented system font support in Stylo.
  • glennw added groove and ridged border support to WebRender.
  • bholley converted simple CSS selectors and combinators to use inline storage for improved performance.
  • MortimerGoro implemented the missing GetShaderPrecisionFormat WebGL API.
  • sbwtw corrected the behaviour of CSS’ calc API in certain cases.
  • metajack removed the DOMRectList API.
  • BorisChious extended CSS transition support to shorthand properties.
  • nox improved the parsing of the background-size CSS property.
  • avadacatavra added support for creating Rust-based extensions of the C++ JSPrincipals API for SpiderMonkey.
  • kvark avoided a panic in WebRender encountered when using it through Firefox.
  • paulrouget clamped mouse scrolling to a single dimension at a time.
  • Gankro added IPC overhead profiling to WebRender.
  • stshine improved the inline size calculation for inline block layout.
  • mrobinson fixed several problems with laying out absolute positioned blocks.
  • canaltinova implemented support for the -moz-transform CSS property for Stylo.
  • MortimerGoro modernized the infrastructure surrounding Android builds.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!