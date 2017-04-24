This Week In Servo 99

In the last week, we landed 127 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

By popular request, we added a ZIP archive link to the Servo nightlies for Windows users.

Planning and Status

Our overall roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

hiikezoe corrected the animation behaviour of pseudo-elements in Stylo.

UK992 added some auto cleanup mechanisms for TravisCI.

Manishearth implemented system font support in Stylo.

glennw added groove and ridged border support to WebRender.

bholley converted simple CSS selectors and combinators to use inline storage for improved performance.

MortimerGoro implemented the missing GetShaderPrecisionFormat WebGL API.

WebGL API. sbwtw corrected the behaviour of CSS’ calc API in certain cases.

API in certain cases. metajack removed the DOMRectList API.

BorisChious extended CSS transition support to shorthand properties.

nox improved the parsing of the background-size CSS property.

CSS property. avadacatavra added support for creating Rust-based extensions of the C++ JSPrincipals API for SpiderMonkey.

API for SpiderMonkey. kvark avoided a panic in WebRender encountered when using it through Firefox.

paulrouget clamped mouse scrolling to a single dimension at a time.

Gankro added IPC overhead profiling to WebRender.

stshine improved the inline size calculation for inline block layout.

mrobinson fixed several problems with laying out absolute positioned blocks.

canaltinova implemented support for the -moz-transform CSS property for Stylo.

CSS property for Stylo. MortimerGoro modernized the infrastructure surrounding Android builds.

New Contributors

