This Week In Servo 100

In the last week, we landed 131 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

emilio reduced the number of allocations in the style system by using SmallVec more often.

glennw added support for dashed borders in WebRender.

upsuper implemented CSSOM access to @supports rules in Stylo.

nox added support for parsing CSS gradient interpolation hints.

birtles implemented SMIL support for Stylo.

nox made parsing unitless values in quirks mode work correctly.

SimonSapin fixed incorrect overflow behaviour in parsing CSS RGB values.

MortimerGoro corrected the premultiplying behaviour of the texImage2D WebGL API.

KiChjang improved the fixed table layout algorithm implementation.

SimonSapin implemented support for @counter-style CSS rules in Stylo.

pyfisch added support for radial gradient backgrounds.

fitzgen uploaded a Users Guide for rust-bindgen.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!