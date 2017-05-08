This Week In Servo 101

In the last week, we landed 119 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!
This week’s status updates are here.
Notable Additions
- emilio refactored the code for CSS
calc()parsing/serialization, fixing a number of Stylo bugs in the process.
- nox added support for
grid-template-areasin Stylo.
- Manish reduced the number of allocations for some CSS properties by using iterators.
- gw added support for border corners with differing styles in WebRender.
- Manish made the
largerand
smallervalues for the
font-sizeproperty work correctly.
- z1mvader reduced the size of many DOM objects by storing namespace values in a more efficient type.
- CJKu removed overlapping implementations of several CSS properties through sensible refactoring practices.
- bholley replaced the use of
std::sync::Arcwith a variant that does not support weak references.
- nox implemented support for parsing
touch-actionproperties in Stylo.
- heycam corrected the serialization of CSS custom properties.
- SimonSapin made the
to_ascii_uppercaseand
to_ascii_lowercaseAPIs more efficient.
- canaltinova preserved the original units specified in CSS angle values.
- scoopr fixed issues preventing rust-bindgen from parsing the majority of the Objective C Foundation library.
- Ygg01 merged the html5ever and xml5ever crates into a single repository.
- Gankro optimized the serialization format for WebRender display lists.
- rwaweber added a verification step to Homu that prevents invalid configuration files.
New Contributors
