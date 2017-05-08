This Week In Servo 101

In the last week, we landed 119 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

emilio refactored the code for CSS calc() parsing/serialization, fixing a number of Stylo bugs in the process.

nox added support for grid-template-areas in Stylo.

Manish reduced the number of allocations for some CSS properties by using iterators.

gw added support for border corners with differing styles in WebRender.

Manish made the larger and smaller values for the font-size property work correctly.

z1mvader reduced the size of many DOM objects by storing namespace values in a more efficient type.

CJKu removed overlapping implementations of several CSS properties through sensible refactoring practices.

bholley replaced the use of std::sync::Arc with a variant that does not support weak references.

nox implemented support for parsing touch-action properties in Stylo.

heycam corrected the serialization of CSS custom properties.

SimonSapin made the to_ascii_uppercase and to_ascii_lowercase APIs more efficient.

canaltinova preserved the original units specified in CSS angle values.

scoopr fixed issues preventing rust-bindgen from parsing the majority of the Objective C Foundation library.

Ygg01 merged the html5ever and xml5ever crates into a single repository.

Gankro optimized the serialization format for WebRender display lists.

rwaweber added a verification step to Homu that prevents invalid configuration files.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!