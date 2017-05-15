This Week In Servo 102

In the last week, we landed 140 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017. Q2 plans will appear soon; please check it out and provide feedback!

Notable Additions

fabrice fixed an issue loading stylesheets with unusual MIME types.

ferjm allowed retrieving line numbers for CSS rules in Stylo.

behnam generate many conformance tests for the unicode-bidi crate.

canaltinova shared quirks information between Stylo and Servo.

MortimerGoro fixed an unsafe transmute that was causing crashes on Android.

mrobinson corrected the behaviour of the scrollBy API to better match the specification.

jdm removed incorrect buffer padding in ipc-channel on macOS.

kvark fixed an assertion failure when rendering fonts on unix.

aneeshusa implemented per-repository labelling actions in highfive.

nox refactored the implementation of CSS position values to reduce code duplication.

UK992 reenabled all unit tests on TravisCI.

jdm extended the cross-origin canvas security tests to cover same-origin redirects.

cbrewster made non-initial about:blank navigations asynchronous.

jdm fixed a GC hazard stemming from the transitionend event.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!