These Weeks In Servo 103

In the last three weeks, we landed 357 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017.

This week’s status updates are here.

Congratulations to the new rust-url reviewer, hoverbear, and the new WebRender reviewer, jrmuizel!

Notable Additions

nox replaced a lot of hand-written traits with automatic derived versions.

bholley made parallel-enabled Stylo in Firefox significantly faster than the sequential mode.

SimonSapin avoided passing around very large types in the style system to improve performance.

ajeffrey implemented stronger types for distinguishing between nested and top-level browsing contexts.

sendilkumarn corrected the security checks for the origin of canvas data.

gterzian rewrote the image loading algorithm to match the behaviour mandated by the specification.

waffles added support for various CSS Grid properties in Stylo.

jdm removed a GC safety hazard when using CSS transitions.

eloycoto improved the behaviour of getBoundingClientRect for elements with margins and transforms.

cynicaldevil ensured that all redirects are fully processed before a document is loaded in a particular script thread.

nox replaced a number of overlapping types and implementations for CSS images with generic code.

ferjm made it possible to obtain line and column numbers for CSS rules in Stylo.

behnam implemented the L1 rule for unicode processing and added many conformance tests.

ajeffrey added basic support for JS worklets that rely on a cooperative threadpool.

nox implemented support for hashless colour parsing in quirks mode.

srivassumit and other NCSU students implemented part of the MutationObserver API.

mbrubeck corrected the behaviour of laying out elements that have no containing block.

mrobinson fixed the issue preventing clicking links after scrolling a page.

MortimerGoro implemented support for WebGL extensions.

SimonSapin made the HTML parser decode UTF-8 correctly when split across multiple network packets.

gw retained unused resources in the WebRender texture cache for longer to improve glyph rasterization performance.

New Contributors

