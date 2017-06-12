This Week In Servo 104

In the last week, we landed 116 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2017.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

bholley reduced the size of CSS rules in memory through clever bit packing.

SimonSapin avoided unnecessary allocations in ASCII upper/lower-case conversions.

hiikezoe implemented animation of shorthand SMIL CSS properties in Stylo.

upsuper added support for interpolation between currentColor and numeric colour values.

glennw implemented per-frame allocations in the WebRender GPU cache.

mbrubeck optimized the implementation of parallel layout to improve performance.

jamesmunns wrote a tutorial covering unions in rust-bindgen.

jdm increased the size of the buffer used when receiving network data.

asajeffrey implemented the basic plumbing for CSS Houdini paint worklets.

cbrewster added a custom element registry, as part of his Google Summer of Code project.

asajeffrey removed the assumption that Servo contains a single root browser context.

jdm added meaningful errors and error reporting to the CSS parser API.

gterzian separated event loop logic from the logic of running Servo’s compositor.

nox replaced some CSS property-specific code with more generic implementations.

bzbarsky reduced the size of an important style system type.

New Contributors

