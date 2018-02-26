This Week In Servo 105

Welcome back to This Week in Servo, and apologies for the long delay since the last update! Servo has continued making progress throughout that time, including shipping the Stylo CSS engine in Firefox among many other things. We’re resuming weekly updates now that the pressure has let up a bit!

In the last week, we landed 87 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

mrobinson fixed a clipping issue with fixed position children.

glennw made repeated gradients share GPU cache entries.

hiikezoe corrected the behaviour of hidden elements that are animated.

nox avoided silently ignoring some animation callbacks instead of running them.

pcwalton rewrote the distance anti-aliasing support to improve rendering quality.

paavininanda made the behaviour of the selectionStart and selectionEnd APIs match other browsers.

mrobinson improved the performance of rendering scenes with transformations.

yurket modernized Servo’s implementation of the CSS Paint API.

nupurbaghel ensured that Web Workers are shut down when their document is unloaded.

jonleighton improved the internal API of text inputs to make them more robust to invalid inputs.

paavininanda implemented support for browsing context names in windows and iframes.

Manishearth added support for painting backgrounds of table row elements.

pyfisch reorganized the display list building code for better maintainability.

jonleighton made font groups load their fonts lazily.

nical implemented asynchronous scene building for WebRender.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!