This Week In Servo 106

Windows nightlies no longer crash on startup! Sorry about the long delay in reverting the change that originally triggered the crash.

In the last week, we merged 70 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

nox removed more ToCss implementations by deriving them.

paul added a URL prompt to allow navigating pages in nightly builds.

manish fixed a panic that appeared on Wikipedia due to the use of rowspan and colspan .

and . ajeffrey avoided a deadlock caused by IPC channels on certain pages.

gw adjusted the behaviour of clipped blend operations.

emilio improved the behaviour of iterating over CSS longhand properties in the style system.

manish implemented rowspan support for tables.

alexfjw improved the performance of some operations that check computed display values.

emilio made the style system respect conditionally-enabled CSS properties better.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!