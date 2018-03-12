This Week In Servo 107

In the last week, we merged 85 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Congratulations to waywardmonkeys for their new mandate to review and maintain the low-level harfbuzz bindings, and their work to create safe higher-level bindings!

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

emilio made some Linux environments not crash on startup.

jdm created a tool to chart memory usage over time.

emilio reordered some style system checks for better performance.

mrobinson improved the clipping behaviour of blurred text shadows.

mbrubeck added the resize API to SmallVec

API to nox expanded the set of CSS types that can use derived serialization.

gw reduced the number of allocations necessary on most pages.

SimonSapin replaced the angle crate with a fork maintained by Mozilla.

mrobinson removed some redundant GPU matrix math calculations.

Beta-Alf improved the performance of parsing CSS keyframes.

gw simplified the rendering for box shadows.

mkollaro implemented the glGetTexParameter API.

API. fabricedesre added the pageshow event when navigating a page.

event when navigating a page. SimonSapin demonstrated how to integrate the DirectComposition API in WebRender.

waywardmonkey added a higher-level crate for using the harfbuzz library.

library. paulrouget switched Servo to use the upstream glutin crate instead of an outdated fork.

oOIgnitionOo added a command line flag to download and run a nightly build of Servo.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!