This Week In Servo 108

In the last week, we merged 89 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

We have been working on adding automated performance tests for the Alexa top pages, and thanks to contributions from the Servo community we are now regularly tracking the performance of the top 10 websites.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

UK992 embedded the Servo icon in Windows nightly builds.

kwonoj added a hotkey to perform a WebRender capture.

Xanewok removed all traces of an unsafe API from the JS bindings.

jdm tracked down an intermittent build problem that was interfering with CI.

nox fixed a panic that could occur when navigating away from pages that use promises.

lsalzman fixed a font-related memory leak in WebRender.

Xanewok implemented APIs for storing typed arrays on the heap.

alexrs extracted parts of homu’s command parsing routine to add automated tests.

Xanewok implemented support for generating bindings for WebIDL APIs that use typed arrays.

kvark simplified the management of shaders in WebRender.

oOIgnitionOo added Windows support for running nightlies through the mach tool.

tool. paul added more typed units to APIs related to the compositor.

mrobinson made binary capture recording work again.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!