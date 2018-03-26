This Week In Servo 109

In the last week, we merged 94 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
We also got Servo running under the hood of Firefox Focus on Android as a proof of concept. More details on that soon!
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
This week’s status updates are here.
Notable Additions
- nical fixed an issue with disappearing 2d transforms in WebRender.
- christianpoveda implemented the typed array-based
sendAPI for WebSockets.
- nox implemented the WebGL
getAttachedShadersAPI.
- kwonoj added support for retrieving typed arrays from Fetch bodies.
- nox added support for obtaining data URLs from WebGL canvases.
- Xanewok removed a source of unsafety from the JS handle APIs.
- Xanewok replaced hand-written typed array support in WebGL APIs with automatically generated code.
- jdm worked around a frequent OOM crash on Android.
- glennw made automatic mipmap generation for WebRender images opt-in.
- glennw simplified various parts of the WebRender pipeline for line decorations.
- christianpoveda added support for typed arrays as blob sources.
- alexrs made the command parsing portion of homu testable.
- lsalzman reduced the amount of memory that is consumed by glyph caches in WebRender.
- glennw made text shadows draw in screen space in WebRender.
- jdm increased the configurability of homu’s list of repositories.
- Moggers exposed the WebRender debugger through a cargo feature for downstream projects.
- gootorov implemented the
getFrameBufferAttachmentParameterWebGL API.
- paulrouget redesigned the way that Servo’s embedding APIs are structured.
- nakul02 added time spent waiting on synchronous recv() operations to Servo’s profiler.
New Contributors
