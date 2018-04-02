This Week In Servo 110

In the last week, we merged 66 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
This week’s status updates are here.
Notable Additions
- mrobinson made certain kinds of borders clippable by WebRender.
- ysimonson ensured that JSON parsing exceptions from the
fetchAPI are propagated.
- nupurbaghel added support for typed array bodies in XMLHttpRequest.
- talklittle implemented support for the streaming
TextDecoderAPI.
- aeweston98 improved the memory reporting for DOM objects that are not part of the DOM tree.
- modal17 added memory reporting for the HTTP memory cache.
- csmoe tracked measurements of how long it takes for layout queries to be serviced.
- marmistrz made handles to GC values safer by including lifetimes in their types.
- emilio added support for percentage values in
column-gapCSS properties.
New Contributors
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!