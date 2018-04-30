These Weeks In Servo 111

In the last few weeks, we merged 190 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018. It has been updated to account for Servo’s new role in Mozilla’s mixed reality team.

Notable Additions

nox implemented the origin API on window and worker globals.

API on window and worker globals. gw added support for storing non-rectangular texture cache entries.

kwonoj fixed an incorrect key event suppression.

Brody-Eastwood merged all 2d canvas threads into a single thread.

fabricedesre added a notification for embedders to display an IME.

cbrewster made session history track URLs.

kvark made the gleam crate optional.

crate optional. mattnenterprise implemented a missing WebGL parameter.

nox fixed some error conditions for the WebGL drawElements API.

API. cbrewster implemented the pushState and popState histoy APIs.

and histoy APIs. brainlessdeveloper added support for the getRenderbufferParameter WebGL API.

WebGL API. emilio made the overflow CSS shorthand parse as two longhand values.

CSS shorthand parse as two longhand values. marmistrz implemented more idiomatic wrappers for certain JSAPI C++ methods.

asajeffrey corrected the source of cross-origin postMessage messages.

messages. kwonoj removed direct UI interaction from the bluetooth implementation.

cbrewster avoided adding redundant about:blank entries to the session history for iframes.

nox made several batches of correctness fixes for WebGL APIs.

paul made dealing with required resource files easier for embedders.

brainlessdeveloper simplified some style system code for dealing with list images.

gootorov removed some unnecessary limitations in GL bindings.

kwonoj removed direct UI interaction from the file manager thread.

pyfisch implenented support for corner clipping.

pcwalton integrated Pathfinder support into WebRender.

modal17 added the HTTP cache to heap memory measurements.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!