These Months In Servo 113

In the past 1.5 months, we merged 439 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
This week’s status updates are here.
Exciting Work in Progress
- eijebong is updating hyper from 0.10 to 0.12, enabling Servo to make use of async I/O in the future
- kingdido999, chansuke, pyfisch, and AnshulMalik are running rustfmt on all 100k+ lines of code in Servo
- ceyusa is implementing support for
<video>based on GStreamer
- retep007 is splitting the massive script crate into smaller crates
- ferjm is enabling GStreamer support on Android
Notable Additions
- derekdreery documented many parts of of the html5ever crate.
- gterzian implemented the
Window.openAPI.
- jdm fixed an ipc-channel bug on macOS that limited the maximum payload.
- asajeffrey upgraded SpiderMonkey from version 50 to 60.
- ferjm implemented part of the WebAudio API on top of GStreamer.
- gterzian made it possible to cancel in-progress document loads.
- nox prevented WebGL objects from different contexts from being used interchangeably.
- paavininanda and nupurbaghel implemented responsive image support for environment changes.
- jdm made several improvements the specification conformance of WebGL framebuffers and renderbuffers.
- pyfisch removed a significant amount of duplication between the Servo and WebRender display lists.
- eijebong reenabled support for secure websockets by switching to the
wscrate.
- paulrouget fixed the app suspension behaviour on Android.
- manish implemented the
AudioListenerand
AudioParameterAPIs for WebAudio.
- nupurbaghel corrected the implementation of
HTMLImageElement.currentSrc.
- gterzian implemented targetted task throttling for certain kinds of low priority events.
- JacksonCoder made file: URLs read the target file in chunks rather than all at once.
- Manishearth added a
bootstrapcommand to automatically prepare a Linux environment for building Servo.
- nox corrected various texture conversion algorithms for WebGL.
- gterzian replaced the deprecated channel selection API with the crossbeam-channel crate
New Contributors
- Agustin Chiappe Berrini
- Ben Boeckel
- Carlo Abelli
- Chojan Shang
- Craig Disselkoen
- Desmond
- Felix Rabe
- George Roman
- Jackson Lewis
- Josh Brudnak
- kingdido999
- mandreyel
- syniuhin
- wayling
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!