These Months In Servo 113

In the past 1.5 months, we merged 439 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting Work in Progress

Notable Additions

derekdreery documented many parts of of the html5ever crate.

gterzian implemented the Window.open API.

jdm fixed an ipc-channel bug on macOS that limited the maximum payload.

asajeffrey upgraded SpiderMonkey from version 50 to 60.

ferjm implemented part of the WebAudio API on top of GStreamer.

gterzian made it possible to cancel in-progress document loads.

nox prevented WebGL objects from different contexts from being used interchangeably.

paavininanda and nupurbaghel implemented responsive image support for environment changes.

jdm made several improvements the specification conformance of WebGL framebuffers and renderbuffers.

pyfisch removed a significant amount of duplication between the Servo and WebRender display lists.

eijebong reenabled support for secure websockets by switching to the ws crate.

paulrouget fixed the app suspension behaviour on Android.

manish implemented the AudioListener and AudioParameter APIs for WebAudio.

nupurbaghel corrected the implementation of HTMLImageElement.currentSrc.

. gterzian implemented targetted task throttling for certain kinds of low priority events.

JacksonCoder made file: URLs read the target file in chunks rather than all at once.

Manishearth added a bootstrap command to automatically prepare a Linux environment for building Servo.

Manishearth added a bootstrap command to automatically prepare a Linux environment for building Servo.

gterzian replaced the deprecated channel selection API with the crossbeam-channel crate

New Contributors

