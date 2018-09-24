This Week In Servo 114

In the past week, we merged 95 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Big shout-out to @eijebong for digging into the underlying cause of an ongoing, frustrating intermittent problem with running websocket tests in CI.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting Work in Progress

Notable Additions

jdm worked around the problem preventing cross-compilation on macOS.

paulrouget corrected the pixel density reported by Android builds.

sumit0190 implemented automatic profiling support for IPC bytes channels.

jdm made it possible to use RUST_LOG with Android builds.

nox improved the validiation of GLSL names.

nupurbaghel implemented missing steps for the HTMLImageElement.complete API.

jdm added support for DEPTH_STENCIL renderbuffers on Android devices.

Manishearth implemented the missing BiquadFilter WebAudio node type.

nox improved the cross-origin checks for sharing canvas data.

paavininanda implemented all of the relevant mutations for responsive image elements.

jdm added CI for macOS -> Android cross-compilation.

AugstinCB reclaimed some memory that was leaked when a pipeline is closed.

emilio improved the upstream build system integration for SpiderMonkey.

ferjm corrected a number of implementation errors in the AudioBuffer API.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!