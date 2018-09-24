This Week In Servo 114

In the past week, we merged 95 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Big shout-out to @eijebong for digging into the underlying cause of an ongoing, frustrating intermittent problem with running websocket tests in CI.
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
This week’s status updates are here.
Exciting Work in Progress
- paulrouget is redesigning the compositor to allow more flexibility in creating and destroying multiple instances.
- codehag is updating the developer tools to match recent changes in Firefox.
- gterzian is creating a hang reporter that will provide better insight when Servo is performing poorly.
- ceyusa is implementing support for
<video>based on GStreamer
- retep007 is splitting the massive script crate into smaller crates
- eijebong is updating hyper from 0.10 to 0.12, enabling Servo to make use of async I/O in the future
Notable Additions
- jdm worked around the problem preventing cross-compilation on macOS.
- paulrouget corrected the pixel density reported by Android builds.
- sumit0190 implemented automatic profiling support for IPC bytes channels.
- jdm made it possible to use RUST_LOG with Android builds.
- nox improved the validiation of GLSL names.
- nupurbaghel implemented missing steps for the HTMLImageElement.complete API.
- jdm added support for DEPTH_STENCIL renderbuffers on Android devices.
- Manishearth implemented the missing BiquadFilter WebAudio node type.
- nox improved the cross-origin checks for sharing canvas data.
- paavininanda implemented all of the relevant mutations for responsive image elements.
- jdm added CI for macOS -> Android cross-compilation.
- AugstinCB reclaimed some memory that was leaked when a pipeline is closed.
- emilio improved the upstream build system integration for SpiderMonkey.
- ferjm corrected a number of implementation errors in the
AudioBufferAPI.
New Contributors
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!