These Weeks In Servo 115

In the past three weeks, we merged 181 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Our Windows nightlies have been broken for several months for a number of reasons, and we have now fixed all of the known breakage. If you’re a Windows user, give our latest builds a try! You can visit arbitrary URLs by pressing Ctr+L.

The Android Components project added a component to use Servo in any Android app.

We have a branch that allows Servo to build and run on Magic Leap devices:

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting Work in Progress

paulrouget is integrating Servo into Firefox Reality.

pyfisch is rewriting keyboard input to better reflect the web’s input model.

gterzian is creating a hang reporter that will provide better insight when Servo is performing poorly.

eijebong is updating hyper from 0.10 to 0.12, enabling Servo to make use of async I/O in the future

Notable Additions

ceyusa implemented support for <video> and <audio> element playback.

and element playback. pyfisch extended our border image implementation to support thickness and gradients.

ferjm made some WebAudio nodes match the specification a bit better.

pyfisch and jdm updated the version of WebRender in use.

ferjm enabled the Android backend for media playback.

SimonSapin redesigned the Taskcluster CI setup.

jdm corrected the flickering of WebGL content on Android builds.

codehag updated several parts of the devtools implmentation to work with modern versions of Firefox.

jdm made stdout redirect to Android’s logcat by default.

ferjm hardened the media backend against errors.

jdm made it easier to debug JS exceptions and WebGL errors.

nox reduced the unnecessary duplication of work performed by the putImageData API.

API. paulrouget harded the JNI integration layer.

nox consolidated the various byte-swapping and premultiplication operations.

ferjm made it possible to reuse AudioBuffer objects.

objects. jdm fixed some graphical glitches on Oculus Go devices that affected images without alpha channels.

emilio improved the CSS animation and transitions implementation.

jdm prevented reloading a page from hiding all previously loaded images.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!