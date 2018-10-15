These Weeks In Servo 115

In the past three weeks, we merged 181 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Our Windows nightlies have been broken for several months for a number of reasons, and we have now fixed all of the known breakage. If you’re a Windows user, give our latest builds a try! You can visit arbitrary URLs by pressing Ctr+L.
The Android Components project added a component to use Servo in any Android app.
We have a branch that allows Servo to build and run on Magic Leap devices:
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
This week’s status updates are here.
Exciting Work in Progress
- paulrouget is integrating Servo into Firefox Reality.
- pyfisch is rewriting keyboard input to better reflect the web’s input model.
- gterzian is creating a hang reporter that will provide better insight when Servo is performing poorly.
- eijebong is updating hyper from 0.10 to 0.12, enabling Servo to make use of async I/O in the future
Notable Additions
- ceyusa implemented support for
<video>and
<audio>element playback.
- pyfisch extended our border image implementation to support thickness and gradients.
- ferjm made some WebAudio nodes match the specification a bit better.
- pyfisch and jdm updated the version of WebRender in use.
- ferjm enabled the Android backend for media playback.
- SimonSapin redesigned the Taskcluster CI setup.
- jdm corrected the flickering of WebGL content on Android builds.
- codehag updated several parts of the devtools implmentation to work with modern versions of Firefox.
- jdm made stdout redirect to Android’s logcat by default.
- ferjm hardened the media backend against errors.
- jdm made it easier to debug JS exceptions and WebGL errors.
- nox reduced the unnecessary duplication of work performed by the
putImageDataAPI.
- paulrouget harded the JNI integration layer.
- nox consolidated the various byte-swapping and premultiplication operations.
- ferjm made it possible to reuse
AudioBufferobjects.
- jdm fixed some graphical glitches on Oculus Go devices that affected images without alpha channels.
- emilio improved the CSS animation and transitions implementation.
- jdm prevented reloading a page from hiding all previously loaded images.
New Contributors
- Derek Guenther
- Martin Stransky
- Ryan Hunt
- Sebastian Kaspari
- Simon Pieters
- Víctor Manuel Jáquez Leal
- codehag
- sumit0190
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!