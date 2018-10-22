This Week In Servo 116

In the past weeks, we merged 61 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting Work in Progress

ajeffrey is making Servo work on Magic Leap devices.

gterzian is creating a hang reporter that will provide better insight when Servo is performing poorly.

eijebong is updating hyper from 0.10 to 0.12, enabling Servo to make use of async I/O in the future.

Notable Additions

pyfisch rewrote keyboard input handling to better match the web specification.

dguenther updated Document’s open API to match the new specification changes.

est31 implemented part of the necessary <source> child support for media elements.

notriddle made HTTP redirects propagate the response status during document loads.

nox added support for WebGL point APIs.

pyfisch fixed an assertion failure that occurred while selecting text.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!