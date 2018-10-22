Servo Blog

This Week In Servo 116

Oct 22, 2018

In the past weeks, we merged 61 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting Work in Progress

Notable Additions

  • pyfisch rewrote keyboard input handling to better match the web specification.
  • dguenther updated Document’s open API to match the new specification changes.
  • est31 implemented part of the necessary <source> child support for media elements.
  • notriddle made HTTP redirects propagate the response status during document loads.
  • nox added support for WebGL point APIs.
  • pyfisch fixed an assertion failure that occurred while selecting text.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!