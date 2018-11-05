This Week In Servo 118

In the past week, we merged 75 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting Work in Progress

Thanks to the work of pyfisch and many other contributors, we are almost ready to enable rustfmt on CI.

SimonSapin is enabling the 2018 edition support for as many crates as possible.

jdm and manishearth are exploring gstreamer’s WebRTC support for inclusion in the media backend

gterzian is creating a hang reporter that will provide better insight when Servo is performing poorly.

Notable Additions

eijebong updated hyper to a version that uses async I/O.

ferjm updated the gstreamer binaries to support more media types on Android.

notriddle fixed a web compatibility problem with assigning names to iframes.

ajeffrey created a Magic Leap port of Servo.

CYBAI avoided a crash when unloading browser contexts.

jdm worked around an incorrectly implemented GL API on older Android devices.

paulrouget added a shutdown synchronization mechanism for the Android port.

ferjm implemented byte-range seeking for file URLs.

jdm made it possible to disable bluetooth support at the platform level.

New Contributors

Sean Voisen

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!