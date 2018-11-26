This Week In Servo 119

In the past 3 weeks, we merged 243 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

avadacatavra created the infrastructure for implementing the Resource Timing and Navigation Timing web standards.

mandreyel added support for tracking focused documents in unique top-level browsing contexts.

SimonSapin [updated](https://github.com/servo/servo/pull/220860 many crates to the Rust 2018 edition.

ajeffrey improved the Magic Leap port in several ways.

nox implemented some missing WebGL extensions.

eijebong fixed a bug with fetching large HTTP responses.

cybai added support for firing the rejectionhandled DOM event.

DOM event. Avanthikaa and others implemented additional oscillator node types.

jdm made scrolling work more naturally on backgrounds of scrollable content.

SimonSapin added support for macOS builds to the Taskcluster CI setup.

paulrouget made rust-mozjs support long-term reuse without reinitializing the library.

paulrouget fixed a build issue breaking WebVR support on android devices.

nox cleaned up a lot of texture-related WebGL code.

ajeffrey added a laser pointer in the Magic Leap port for interacting with web content.

pyfisch made webdriver composition events trigger corresponding DOM events.

nox reduced the amount of copying required when using HTML images for WebGL textures.

vn-ki implemented the missing JS contrstructor for HTML audio elements.

Manishearth added support for touch events on Android devices.

SimonSapin improved the treeherder output for the new Taskcluster CI.

jdm fixed a WebGL regression breaking non-three.js content on Android devices.

paulrouget made Servo shut down synchronously to avoid crashes on Oculus devices.

Darkspirit regenerated several important files used for HSTS and network requests.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!