This Week In Servo 119

In the past 3 weeks, we merged 243 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.
This week’s status updates are here.
Notable Additions
- avadacatavra created the infrastructure for implementing the Resource Timing and Navigation Timing web standards.
- mandreyel added support for tracking focused documents in unique top-level browsing contexts.
- SimonSapin [updated](https://github.com/servo/servo/pull/220860 many crates to the Rust 2018 edition.
- ajeffrey improved the Magic Leap port in several ways.
- nox implemented some missing WebGL extensions.
- eijebong fixed a bug with fetching large HTTP responses.
- cybai added support for firing the
rejectionhandledDOM event.
- Avanthikaa and others implemented additional oscillator node types.
- jdm made scrolling work more naturally on backgrounds of scrollable content.
- SimonSapin added support for macOS builds to the Taskcluster CI setup.
- paulrouget made rust-mozjs support long-term reuse without reinitializing the library.
- paulrouget fixed a build issue breaking WebVR support on android devices.
- nox cleaned up a lot of texture-related WebGL code.
- ajeffrey added a laser pointer in the Magic Leap port for interacting with web content.
- pyfisch made webdriver composition events trigger corresponding DOM events.
- nox reduced the amount of copying required when using HTML images for WebGL textures.
- vn-ki implemented the missing JS contrstructor for HTML audio elements.
- Manishearth added support for touch events on Android devices.
- SimonSapin improved the treeherder output for the new Taskcluster CI.
- jdm fixed a WebGL regression breaking non-three.js content on Android devices.
- paulrouget made Servo shut down synchronously to avoid crashes on Oculus devices.
- Darkspirit regenerated several important files used for HSTS and network requests.
New Contributors
- Jan Andre Ikenmeyer
- Josh Abraham
- Seiichi Uchida
- Timothy Guan-tin Chien
- Vishnunarayan K I
- Yaw Boakye
- fabrizio8
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!