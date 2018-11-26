Servo Blog

This Week In Servo 119

Nov 26, 2018

In the past 3 weeks, we merged 243 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

  • avadacatavra created the infrastructure for implementing the Resource Timing and Navigation Timing web standards.
  • mandreyel added support for tracking focused documents in unique top-level browsing contexts.
  • SimonSapin [updated](https://github.com/servo/servo/pull/220860 many crates to the Rust 2018 edition.
  • ajeffrey improved the Magic Leap port in several ways.
  • nox implemented some missing WebGL extensions.
  • eijebong fixed a bug with fetching large HTTP responses.
  • cybai added support for firing the rejectionhandled DOM event.
  • Avanthikaa and others implemented additional oscillator node types.
  • jdm made scrolling work more naturally on backgrounds of scrollable content.
  • SimonSapin added support for macOS builds to the Taskcluster CI setup.
  • paulrouget made rust-mozjs support long-term reuse without reinitializing the library.
  • paulrouget fixed a build issue breaking WebVR support on android devices.
  • nox cleaned up a lot of texture-related WebGL code.
  • ajeffrey added a laser pointer in the Magic Leap port for interacting with web content.
  • pyfisch made webdriver composition events trigger corresponding DOM events.
  • nox reduced the amount of copying required when using HTML images for WebGL textures.
  • vn-ki implemented the missing JS contrstructor for HTML audio elements.
  • Manishearth added support for touch events on Android devices.
  • SimonSapin improved the treeherder output for the new Taskcluster CI.
  • jdm fixed a WebGL regression breaking non-three.js content on Android devices.
  • paulrouget made Servo shut down synchronously to avoid crashes on Oculus devices.
  • Darkspirit regenerated several important files used for HSTS and network requests.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!