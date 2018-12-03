This Week In Servo 120

In the past week, we merged 78 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Notable Additions

danlrobertson added a bunch of documentation to the ipc-channel crate.

crate. myfreeweb added FreeBSD support to the gaol crate.

crate. gterzian implemented a background hang monitor that reports the hung backtrace.

ferjm made blob URLs support range requests.

Darkspirit updated the SSL certificate generation mechanism.

nox worked around a Cargo bug causing unnecessarily long rebuilds when switching between build targets.

CYBAI enabled the automated Service Worker testsuite.

Manishearth fixed some bugs preventing WebVR from working in Google Daydream.

ferjm suppressed a crash when playing media while GStreamer is not installed correctly.

asajeffrey improved the Magic Leap UI some more.

jdm fixed a bug causing some cached images to not be displayed correctly.

jdm avoided an issue with reading certain HTTP responses from the cache leading to blank pages.

New Contributors

Shubham Kumaram

