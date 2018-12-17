This Week In Servo 121

In the past two weeks, we merged 113 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

There are some interesting ideas being considered about how to improve GC safety in Servo.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the overall plans for 2018.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

mandreyel is adding support for parallel CSS parsing.

SimonSapin is slowly but surely converting buildbot CI jobs to run on Taskcluster.

paulrouget is converting the simpleservo crate into an API to embed Servo on new platforms without worrying about the details.

jdm is fixing the longstanding bug preventing iframes from knowing their own sizes on creation.

oOIgnitionOo is making it easier to find regression ranges in Servo nightlies.

cbrewster is adding profiling support for WebGL APIs.

jdm is synchronizing WebGL rendering with WebRender’s GL requirements.

paulrouget is separating the compositor from the rest of the browser to support more complex windowing requirements.

Notable Additions

dlrobertson documented the ipc-channel crate.

lucasfantacuci added support for changing the volume of media elements.

ferjm removed a race in the media playback initialization.

SimonSapin converted the buildbot job that publishes Servo’s documentation to run on Taskcluster.

cdeler added support for bootstrapping a Servo build on Linux Mint.

jdm made CSS animations expire if the animating node no longer participates in layout.

SimonSapin wrote a lot of documentation for the new Taskcluster/Treeherder integration.

nox implemented support for non-UTF8 Content-Type charset values for documents.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!