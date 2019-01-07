This Week In Servo 122

In the past three weeks, we merged 130 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Congratulations to Ygg01 for their new reviewer status for the html5ever repository!

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online. Plans for 2019 will be published soon.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

mandreyel is adding support for parallel CSS parsing.

cbrewster is adding profiling support for WebGL APIs.

jdm is synchronizing WebGL rendering with WebRender’s GL requirements.

Notable Additions

gterzian replaced some synchronous communication with the embedder.

eijebong implemented support for the once argument for addEventListener .

argument for . Darkspirit slimmed down the list of supported TLS ciphers.

jdm fixed a web incompatibility preventing the DuckDuckGo search from loading.

oOIgnitionOo made it easier to run historical nightlies from the command line.

jdm fixed a bug preventing iframes from being sized correctly initially.

cdeler enabled the WebBluetooth tests from upstream.

paulrouget split the simpleservo embedding crate into crates for Rust, Java, and C.

embedding crate into crates for Rust, Java, and C. georgeroman added support for the playbackRate media API.

media API. denixmerigoux avoided an assertion failure in the text editing implementation.

SimonSapin converted the first macOS CI builder to run in Taskcluster.

emilio consolidated the style thread pools into a single per-process threadpool.

asajeffrey implemented keyboard support for Magic Leap devices.

ferjm implemented backoff support for media playaback.

Manishearth implemented support for WebXR controller input.

cybai ensured that constructing URLs removes question mark characters appropriately.

Manishearth made safe Rc<Promise> values not be reported as unrooted by the rooting static analysis.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!