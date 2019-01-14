This Week In Servo 123

In the past three weeks, we merged 72 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Congratulations to dlrobertson for their new reviewer status for the ipc-channel library!

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online. Plans for 2019 will be published soon.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

Maharsh is adding preliminary support for the OffscreenCanvas API.

jdm is fixing the bug preventing Google from loading.

sreeise is adding the DOM APIs for manipulating audio and video tracks.

Notable Additions

nox improved the web compatibility of the MIME type parser.

Manishearth removed some blocking behaviour from the WebXR implementation.

Collares implemented the ChannelSplitterNode WebAudio API.

WebAudio API. makepost added musl support to the ipc-channel crate.

aditj implemented several missing APIs for the resource timing standard.

dlrobertson exposed the HTMLTrackElement API.

API. ferjm added support for backoff to the media playback implementation.

jdm implemented the missing source API for message events.

API for message events. ferjm improved the compatibility of the media playback DOM integration.

germangc implemented missing DOM APIs for looping and terminating media playback.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!