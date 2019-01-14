This Week In Servo 123

In the past three weeks, we merged 72 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Congratulations to dlrobertson for their new reviewer status for the ipc-channel library!
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online. Plans for 2019 will be published soon.
This week’s status updates are here.
Exciting works in progress
- Maharsh is adding preliminary support for the OffscreenCanvas API.
- jdm is fixing the bug preventing Google from loading.
- sreeise is adding the DOM APIs for manipulating audio and video tracks.
Notable Additions
- nox improved the web compatibility of the MIME type parser.
- Manishearth removed some blocking behaviour from the WebXR implementation.
- Collares implemented the
ChannelSplitterNodeWebAudio API.
- makepost added musl support to the ipc-channel crate.
- aditj implemented several missing APIs for the resource timing standard.
- dlrobertson exposed the
HTMLTrackElementAPI.
- ferjm added support for backoff to the media playback implementation.
- jdm implemented the missing
sourceAPI for message events.
- ferjm improved the compatibility of the media playback DOM integration.
- germangc implemented missing DOM APIs for looping and terminating media playback.
New Contributors
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!