This Week In Servo 124

In the past week, we merged 52 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online. Plans for 2019 will be published soon.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

jdm and Manishearth are designing a WebRTC media backend based on GStreamer

Notable Additions

Manishearth fixed an Android input issue.

jdm made is possible to run Servo with userscripts.

ferjm integrated buffering and caching into the media playback implementation.

asajeffrey updated the rust-webvr example code to use modern dependencies.

nox made it harder to misuse some of the script->layout communication.

jdm fixed an issue in decoding compressed network responses that prevented loading the Google homepage.

jdm corrected several instances of racy and incorrect GL code that were exposed by WebRender.

paulrouget added support for sharing Gecko’s VR process in a Servo-enabled Firefox Reality instance.

maharsh312 implemented the preliminary skeleton of the OffscreenCanvas API.

jdm fixed a crash caused by incorrect JS engine API use.

New Contributors

Screenshot

Servo media cache from Fernando Jiménez on Vimeo.

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!