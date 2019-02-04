This Week In Servo 125

In the past two weeks, we merged 80 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

If Windows nightlies have crashed at startup in the past, try the latest nightly!

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online. Plans for 2019 will be published soon.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

ferjm is implementing parts of the Shadow DOM API in order to support UI for media controls and complex form controls.

Notable Additions

Manishearth implemented initial support for getUserMedia and other WebRTC APIs.

jdm fixed an issue preventing some brotli-encoded content from loading correctly.

Hyperion101010 improved the debug output when interacting with large URLs.

UK992 bundled all required DLLs in the Servo package for Windows.

CYBAI implemented support for the new formdata DOM event.

DOM event. gterzian made the background hang reporter more resilient to unexpected stack values.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!