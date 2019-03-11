This Month In Servo 126

In the past month, we merged 176 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online. Plans for 2019 will be published soon.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

peterjoel is replacing the preferences hashtable with a data structure generated at build time.

ferjm is implementing parts of the Shadow DOM API in order to support UI for media controls and complex form controls.

asajeffrey is implementing support for WebVR reftests

Notable Additions

jdm improved the rendering of 2d canvas paths with transforms applied.

sreeise implemented the DOM interfaces for audio, text, and video tracks.

ceyusa added support for hardware accelerated rendering in the media backend.

jdm prevented a panic when going back in history from a page using WebGL.

paulrouget enabled support for sharing Gecko’s VR process on Oculus devices.

asajeffrey made fullscreen content draw over top of any other page content.

jdm fixed a regression in hit-testing certain kinds of content.

paulrouget added automatic header file generation for the C embedding API.

jdm converted the Magic Leap port to use the official embedding API.

Manishearth added support for media track constraints to getUserMedia.

asajeffrey made the VR embedding API more flexible.

Manishearth implemented support for sending and receiving video streams over WebRTC.

jdm redesigned the media dependency graph to reduce time spent compiling Servo when making changes.

Manishearth added support for extended attributes on types in the WebIDL parser.

asajeffrey avoided a deadlock in the VR thread.

jdm fixed a severe performance problem when loading sites that use a lot of innerHTML modification.

modification. asajeffrey implemented a test VR display that works on desktop.

Manishearth implemented several missing WebRTC callbacks.

jdm corrected the behaviour of the contentWindow API when navigating an iframe backwards in history.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!