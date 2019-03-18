This Week In Servo 127

In the past week, we merged 50 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online. Plans for 2019 will be published soon.

This week’s status updates are here.

Screenshots

A standalone demo of Pathfinder running on a Magic Leap device.

Exciting works in progress

asajeffrey is building a Magic Leap demo of the Pathfinder project.

peterjoel is replacing the preferences hashtable with a data structure generated at build time.

ferjm is implementing parts of the Shadow DOM API in order to support UI for media controls and complex form controls.

Notable Additions

waywardmonkeys updated harfbuzz to version 2.3.1.

gterzian fixed an underflow error in the HTTP cache.

waywardmonkeys improved the safety of the harfbuzz bindings.

Manishearth removed a bunch of unnecessary duplication that occurred during XMLHttpRequest.

georgeroman implemented a missing WebDriver API.

jdm made ANGLE build a DLL on Windows.

gterzian prevented tasks from running in non-active documents.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!