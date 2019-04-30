This Week In Servo 129

In the past week, we merged 68 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.
Planning and Status
Our roadmap is available online, including the team’s plans for 2019.
This week’s status updates are here.
Exciting works in progress
- ferjm is adding media controls to video elements.
- Manishearth is implementing the WebXR input APIs.
- mmatyas is adding support for compressed WebGL textures.
Notable Additions
- ferjm implemented enough Shadow DOM support to build user agent widgets include media controls.
- miller-time standardized the use of referrers in fetch requests.
- krk added a build-time validation that the DOM inheritance hierarchy matches the WebIDL hierarchy.
- paulrouget redesigned part of the embedding API to separate per-window from per-application APIs.
- AZWN created an API for using the type system to represent important properties of the JS engine.
- Akhilesh1996 implemented the setValueCurveAtTime Web Audio API.
- jdm transitioned the Windows build to rely on clang-cl instead of the MSVC compiler.
- snarasi6 implemented the setPosition and setOrientation Web Audio APIs.
New Contributors
Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!