This Week In Servo 130

In the past month, we merged 208 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

Windows nightlies are temporarily broken.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the team’s plans for 2019.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

An early success rendering a website in the HoloLens emulator.

Notable Additions

Manish added foundations of automated testing of WebXR.

Eijebong implemented type-safe DOM APIs that interact with JS Promises.

jdm and paulrouget upgraded glutin to 0.21.

maharsh312 implemented most of the missing OffscreenCanvas APIs.

ferjm added support for simultaneous playback of audio and video streams.

Darkspirit updated various network security data files (HSTS, PSL, CAs).

jdm added support for running Servo on Windows via ANGLE.

Manishearth made receiving streams through WebRTC possible.

pylbrecht implemented resource timing for synchronous network requests.

jdm fixed a problem preventing transitioning into Daydream VR.

jdm improved the ergonomics of testing Magic Leap builds.

codehag implemented support for using a remote web console from Firefox with Servo’s content.

PurpleHairEngineer implemented the StereoPannerNode WebAudio API.

jdm upgraded the JavaScript engine.

tdelacour improved the type-safety of text input code that switches between UTF-8 and UTF-16 strings.

ceyusa created an API for providing hardware-accelerated GL video playback.

mmatyas implemented support for compressed textures in WebGL.

jdm upgraded the NDK in use for Android builds.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!