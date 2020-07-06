This Week In Servo 131

Welcome back everyone - it’s been a year without written updates, but we’re getting this train back on track! Servo hasn’t been dormant in that time; the biggest news was the public release of Firefox Reality (built on Servo technology) in the Microsoft store.

In the past week, we merged 44 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

The latest nightly builds for common platforms are available at download.servo.org.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the team’s plans for 2020.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

jdm is replacing the websocket backend.

cybai and jdm are implementing dynamic module script imports.

kunalmohan is implementing the draft WebGPU specification.

Notable Additions

SimonSapin fixed a source of Undefined Behaviour in the smallvec crate.

crate. muodov improved the compatibility of invalid form elements with the HTML specification, and added the missing requestSubmit API.

API. kunalmohan implemented GPUQueue APIs for WebGPU, and avoided synchronous updates, and implemented the getMappedRange API for GPUBuffer.

alaryso fixed a bug preventing running tests when using rust-analyzer.

alaryso avoided a panic in pages that perform layout queries on disconnected iframes.

paulrouget integrated virtual keyboard support for text inputs into Firefox Reality, as well as added support for keyboard events.

Manishearth implemented WebAudio node types for reading and writing MediaStreams.

gterzian improved the responsiveness of the browser when shutting down.

utsavoza updated the referrer policy implementation to match the updated specification.

ferjm implemented support for WebRTC data channels.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!