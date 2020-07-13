This Week In Servo 132

In the past week, we merged 64 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

The latest nightly builds for common platforms are available at download.servo.org.

Servo now has the ability to record 360 degree videos of immersive web content like this three.js rollercoaster:

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the team’s plans for 2020.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

pcwalton is implementing support for CSS floats in the new Layout 2020 engine.

AbhishekSharma102 and gterzian are making some JS scripts compile off the main thread.

cybai and jdm are implementing dynamic module script imports.

kunalmohan is implementing the draft WebGPU specification.

Notable Additions

paulrouget updated the developer tools server to support recent nightly Firefox versions.

jdm fixed a bug preventing some DOM interfaces like XRInputSourceArray from being iterated.

asajeffrey implemented support for recording immersive WebXR content as 360 degree videos.

jdm fixed a bug causing over-zealous CSP blocking.

ferjm implemented the MediaDevices.enumerateDevices media API.

media API. jdm removed a panic when HRTF audio is requested.

paulrouget fixed a bug preventing the fxr:// protocol handler from working in Firefox Reality.

protocol handler from working in Firefox Reality. jdm worked around a permission error when requesting system fonts under UWP, also avoiding a panic when using the fillText API.

API. asajeffrey fixed a bug in GL context initialization for the gstreamer plugin that renders Servo content.

mbrubeck avoided leaking memory in the smallvec crate when panicking during insert_many .

crate when panicking during . jdm replaced the websocket backend, allowing SSL websockets to work on Windows as a result.

New Contributors

No new contributors this week.

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!