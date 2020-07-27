This Week In Servo 134

In the past week, we merged 69 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

The latest nightly builds for common platforms are available at download.servo.org.

Servo has been successfully integrated into 3d Unity scenes as a 2d browser plugin.

Our macOS nightly builds last week panicked on launch due to missing shared libraries. That issue has been fixed.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the team’s plans for 2020.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

philip-lamb is creating a Unity embedding for Servo.

pcwalton is implementing support for CSS floats in the new Layout 2020 engine.

kunalmohan is implementing the draft WebGPU specification.

Notable Additions

AhibshekSharma102 and gterzian made large external JS scripts compile on a background thread.

pcwalton implemented core float layout algorithms in the Layout 2020 engine.

avr1254 standardized some navigation-related algorithms for forms and anchors.

paulrouget made the UWP devtools server use a fixed port instead of a random one.

jdm updated the XRWebGLLayer interface to match the WebXR specification.

asajeffrey fixed a WebXR rendering regression on the HoloLens 2 that affected Babylon.js and Unity WebXR content.

paulrouget made it possible for WebXR URLs opened via the fxrmin:// protocol to launch immersive mode immediately on document load.

utsavoza allowed SpiderMonkey to build with the most recent macOS SDK.

SimonSapin added support for display: list-item in the Layout 2020 engine.

kunalmohan implemented multiple missing features of the WebGPU specification.

jdm fixed a regression reported in the UWP certification process for allowed APIs.

Manishearth implemented part of aligning flexboxes in Layout 2020.

jdm fixed a regression in exiting immersive mode.

New Contributors

Interested in helping build a web browser? Take a look at our curated list of issues that are good for new contributors!