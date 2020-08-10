This Week In Servo 135

In the past two weeks, we merged 108 PRs in the Servo organization’s repositories.

The latest nightly builds for common platforms are available at download.servo.org.

Last week we released Firefox Reality v1.2, which includes a smoother developer tools experience, along with support for Unity WebXR content and self-signed SSL certificates. See the full release notes for more information about the new release.

Planning and Status

Our roadmap is available online, including the team’s plans for 2020.

This week’s status updates are here.

Exciting works in progress

paulrouget is adding bookmarks to Firefox Reality.

Manishearth is implementing basic table support in the new Layout 2020 engine.

jdm is making it easy to create builds that integrate AddressSanitizer.

pcwalton is implementing support for CSS floats in the new Layout 2020 engine.

kunalmohan is implementing the draft WebGPU specification.

Notable Additions

New layout engine

jdm made <br> elements break lines.

elements break lines. Manishearth implemented support for the clip CSS property.

CSS property. Manishearth fixed the behaviour of the inset CSS property for absolutely positioned elements.

Non-layout changes

kunalmohan added the WebGPU conformance test suite to Servo’s automated tests.

jdm improved the macOS nightly GStreamer packaging.

nicoabie made a SpiderMonkey Rust binding API more resilient.

utsavoze added support for mouseenter and mouseleave DOM events.

and DOM events. avr1254 removed some unnecessary UTF-8 to UTF-16 conversions when interacting with SpiderMonkey.

jdm implemented preserveDrawbingBuffer support in WebGL code.

support in WebGL code. paulrouget added a crash reporting UI to Firefox Reality.

mustafapc19 implemented the Console.clear DOM API.

DOM API. kunalmohan fixed a WebGPU crash related to the GPUErrorScope API, and improved the reporting behaviour to match the specification.

API, and improved the reporting behaviour to match the specification. asajeffrey fixed a source of WebGL texture corruption in WebXR.

asajeffrey added infrastructure to the GStreamer plugin to allow live-streaming 360 degree videos of Hubs rooms to Youtube.

kunalmohan improved the error reporting behaviour of the WebGPU API.

asajeffrey update the WebXR Layers implementation to match the latest specification.

paulrouget improved the Firefox Reality preferences panel to highlight specific experimental features.

jdm fixed a crash when playing media in Firefox Reality.

paulrouget fixed a source of memory corruption in the C++ embedding layer.

jdm avoided pancking when a devtools client disconnects unexpectedly.

asajeffrey made it easier to test AR web content in desktop builds.

New Contributors

